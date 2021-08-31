Sources: Bristol Rovers set to make transfer move for free agent

Bristol Rovers are set to complete the signing of left-back Junior Brown on a free transfer, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Brown is a versatile left-sided player who can play as a left-back, a wing-back or even as a winger further up the field.

The 32-year-old is vastly experienced, having endured spells in the EFL with the likes of Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe United and Shrewsbury Town.

Brown, who was also on Coventry’s books, joined Scunthorpe last summer on a one-year deal, making 14 appearances in League Two for the Iron.

He was released by United at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, though, and has been on the lookout for a new club since.

Sources have now exclusively told Football League World that League Two side Bristol Rovers are set to bring in Brown on a free transfer.

There is no rush to bring in Brown before tonight’s 11pm deadline given his availability on a free transfer, but the Gas are understood to be keen to strike a deal for the wide-man.