Sources: Bristol City gear up for tough transfer situation as West Ham and Crystal Palace circle

Bristol City are aware of how difficult it’s going to be keeping Antoine Semenyo at Ashton Gate this summer as Premier League clubs continue to circle the forward, a source has revealed to Football League World.

Semenyo, 21, has provided plenty of spark for the Robins this season in the Sky Bet Championship, scoring twice and registering four assists in 37 league appearances.

However, as Bristol City drift towards mid-table under the watch of Nigel Pearson in the Championship, there’s Premier League clubs taking a look at Semenyo and lining up summer moves for the youngster.

Football League World understand that widespread reports crediting West Ham United and Crystal Palace with an interest in Semenyo are correct, with further details confirming to us that Bristol City are aware of how difficult it is going to be to keep Semenyo on the books ahead of 2021/22.

Both West Ham and Crystal Palace have made signings of this ilk in the last couple of transfer windows, leaning heavily on the EFL to bolster their attacking options.

Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma moved to West Ham from Hull City and Brentford respectively, whilst Palace swooped to bring in Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers last summer after his glistening form for the R’s in 2019/20.

Pearson leads Bristol City into the Championship run-in from 14th, with the Robins taking on Stoke City tomorrow afternoon.