Sources: Brighton plotting players plus cash deal in pursuit of Blackburn ace

Brighton remain keen on signing Ben Brereton Diaz and are plotting a potential deal that could see them offer cash plus players in a bid to sign the striker, Football League World has learned.

The Chilean forward has lit up the Sky Bet Championship this season for Rovers, and is spearheading their challenge for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

He might end up in the top-flight regardless of what happens to them, though, with the Seagulls swirling over head as they look to bolster their attack.

Brighton have played some great football this year and picked up some fine results but there’s a case to suggest that with a bit more efficiency in front of goal they’d be flying even higher than they are.

They see Brereton-Diaz as the potential answer and Football League World has learned that the Seagulls could look to offer Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke in the deal, who have already spent time at Ewood Park on loan.

Rovers still want cash on top of that, though, and so the Premier League side would still have to cough up a fair fee if they want to get the striker in through the doors on the Sussex coast.