Sources: Brighton edge Leeds United and West Ham out of race for long-term service of EFL starlet

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to muscle Leeds United and West Ham United out of the race for MK Dons wing-back, Matthew Sorinola, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Sorinola, 20, has made 34 appearances this season in League One for MK, impressing, scoring once and registering four assists.

However, his deal with MK Dons is up at the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign and there’s been no agreement to extend the wing-back’s stay with the League One club, which has led to interest further up the football pyramid.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Tony Bloom has won the race to secure the service of Sorinola, who will play for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in 2021/22 in Belgium before linking up with Brighton from 2022 onwards.

Leeds had been in the mix to pick Sorinola up from MK, as had West Ham, but their Premier League rivals, Brighton, have swooped on the youngster’s situation with the League One club.

Bloom is owner of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, as well as Brighton.

MK Dons finished the 2020/21 campaign 13th in League One under Russell Martin after Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to already relegated Rochdale.

As for Brighton, Leeds and West Ham, they have three Premier League fixtures left apiece this season.

The Seagulls are 17th in the table but 10 points clear of the relegation zone and safe, whilst Leeds are 10th and have amassed 13 more points than Brighton.

West Ham continue to chase Champions League football under David Moyes.