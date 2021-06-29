Sources: Brentford ready to offload player back into the EFL, deal to be announced within 24 hours

Burton Albion are set to land the service of Brentford goalkeeper, Ellery Balcombe, on a season-long loan deal, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Brentford won promotion to the Premier League under Thomas Frank last season, with David Raya proving to be a consistent performer once again in the Championship.

Beneath him at the West London club is Balcombe, who at 21 is finding his feet in senior football and pushing for first team opportunities.

A source has revealed to Football League World this afternoon that Balcombe is set for a season-long loan with Burton in League One.

It’s been explained that Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side are set to finalise that deal in the next 24 hours, with an announcement possibly even coming today.

Balcombe has never featured for Brentford’s senior side, but the goalkeeper has built up limited experience out on loan.

The 21-year-old made eight appearances for Boreham Wood, whilst he featured 17 times – including 15 occasions in League One – for Doncaster Rovers last season.