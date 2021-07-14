Sources: Brentford ready bid for Liverpool player as Swansea City and Cardiff City transfer hopes start to fade

Swansea City and Cardiff City are set for disappointment in their pursuit of Harry Wilson, with Brentford readying a bid to sign the Liverpool playmaker, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

It was reported by The Sun that Steve Cooper was keen on taking Wilson on loan to Swansea, having been impressed by the 24-year-old’s 2020/21 campaign across South Wales with Cardiff.

During his time with the Bluebirds, Wilson scored seven times and registered 11 assists, thriving on the back of Mick McCarthy’s appointment. It’s also believed that Cardiff were, naturally, interested in reuniting with the Welshman this summer.

However, news of rival interest for Swansea and Cardiff has emerged from Brentford, with Alan Nixon confirming over the weekend that Thomas Frank wants to add the winger to his squad ahead of a debut Premier League season.

A source has now explained to Football League World that Brentford are set to his the gas with their pursuit of Wilson. A bid is being readied as the Bees look to get ahead of the competition that lingers in the Championship.

Frank is also keen to give Wilson as much time as possible to bed into the group during pre-season, with only a month to go until the Premier League campaign kicks off.

20 questions about some of Cardiff City’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 In which season did Cardiff City win the FA Cup? 1926/27 1936/37 1946/47 1956/57

Wilson has never featured for Liverpool in the Premier League, but he’s made two appearances for the Reds in the FA Cup and League Cup.

He has, though, benefitted from a Premier League loan once before, scoring seven goals in 31 appearances for AFC Bournemouth during the 2019/20 campaign.

However, it is in the Championship where Wilson has caught the eye. Across spells with Cardiff, Derby County and Hull City, the Liverpool starlet has scored 30 goals and registered 18 assists.