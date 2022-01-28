Sources: Bolton Wanderers, Rotherham United and Peterborough United interested in swoop for 24-year-old

Accrington Stanley midfielder Matt Butcher is attracting interest from Bolton Wanderers, Rotherham United and Peterborough United, Football League World understands.

Butcher is set to be out of contract with Accrington in the summer, with the 24-year-old available on a BOSMAN deal.

Sources close to Football League World have explained that Bolton and Rotherham are two of Accrington’s League One rivals that have shown an interest in Butcher, whilst he also has an admirer in Peterborough, who ply their trade in the Championship.

Butcher started his career with Bournemouth, but only featured for the Cherries in the domestic cup competitions, with the bulk of his early years spent out on loan.

Eventually, in 2020, he found a home in Accrington and has since made 66 appearances for them across all competitions.

This season, Butcher has played on 22 occasions, scoring four goals, all of which have come in League One, helping Accrington to 13th in the table heading into this weekend’s fixtures.

