Sources: Bolton Wanderers lining up late swoop for Huddersfield Town man

Bolton Wanderers are eyeing up a late loan move for Huddersfield Town youngster Ben Jackson, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 20-year-old left-back played for the Trotters during the 2020-21 season, joining on loan during the January transfer window but only appeared five times in League Two as Declan John was favoured by manager Ian Evatt.

But Jackson could be set for a return to the University of Bolton Stadium to provide competition to the Wales international for the remainder of the campaign.

Evatt is lacking depth on that side of his defence and conceding goals has already been an issue for the Greater Manchester side so far this season, having leaked eight of them in five League One matches.

Jackson has been on the bench for Huddersfield once in the Championship this season in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Terriers, but with Harry Toffolo returning to fitness he is seemingly not needed at the John Smiths Stadium and he could be set to gain some more vital senior experience with Bolton.