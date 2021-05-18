Sources: Bolton Wanderers eyeing free transfer swoop for player Ian Evatt knows well

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt is eyeing a move for one of his former players at Barrow, namely Joel Dixon, on a free transfer this summer, Football League World has been told exclusively.

The Trotters are heading back to Sky Bet League One this summer after achieving automatic promotion from Sky Bet League Two at the first time of asking with a final day win at Crawley Town sealing the deal in style.

Ian Evatt will be pleased with how his side picked up in the second half campaign, too, and he’ll be eager to take that momentum and build on it in the third tier.

He’s naturally looking to add to his squad as well and Football League World has been told exclusively that Barrow goalkeeper Joel Dixon is on his wishlist.

Dixon, of course, worked with Evatt as they achieved promotion from the National League in 2019/20 and it looks as though, despite his side staying put in League Two this year, he could be set for another rise up the leagues himself.

Evatt is a big fan of Dixon and is eyeing signing him on a free transfer this summer for the Trotters, with Dixon helping Barrow achieve a 20th place finish on their return to the EFL.

The ‘keeper has been offered a new contract by Barrow, too, but it remains to be seen what he’s going to decide to do.