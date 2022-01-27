Sources: Blackpool ‘won’t cave in’ as Nottingham Forest transfer pursuit hots up

Blackpool will not cave in and sell Josh Bowler to Nottingham Forest late in the January transfer window, Football League World understands.

Forest’s interest in Bowler has been widely reported throughout the month, with Steve Cooper and the board at the City Ground pre-planning in the event of Brennan Johnson leaving for the Premier League.

Johnson looks like he is set to remain at the City Ground until at least the end of the season now, but Alan Nixon reported last night that Blackpool had knocked back yet another Forest bid for Bowler.

Sources have explained to Football League World on the back of that update that Blackpool are determined to hold onto the winger between now and Deadline Day on Monday.

Blackpool sources insist that the club ‘ won’t cave in’ when it comes to Forest’s consistent bidding for Bowler.

The 22-year-old has made 27 appearances for Neil Critchley in the Championship this season, scoring one goal and registering three assists in that time. He’s also scored once in the EFL Cup for the Seasiders.

Bowler signed a one-year deal with Blackpool back in the summer of 2021.