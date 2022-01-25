Sources: Blackpool player on the cusp of sealing permanent departure

Scunthorpe United are set to sign Joe Nuttall from Blackpool at some point today, Football League World understands.

Nuttall hasn’t featured for Neil Critchley’s side in the Championship this season, with sources revealing to Football League World that the forward will sign for League Two outfit Scunthorpe imminently on a permanent transfer.

Nuttall’s career started with Manchester City, but failure to break into the first-team picture with the Premier League Champions led to the forward becoming well-travelled on his search for opportunities.

Blackpool has been Nuttall’s home since August 2019, with the 24-year-old featuring on 33 occasions for the Tangerines and scoring four goals in all competitions.

A frustrating injury during his loan spell with Northampton Town last season denied the forward the chance to impress, with Blackpool now seemingly ready to trigger Nuttall’s permanent departure from Bloomfield Road.

Scunthorpe should be the forward’s destination, with the Irons currently sitting in the League Two relegation zone, looking to retain their EFL status in 2022.

Earlier in his career, Nuttall had spells with Aberdeen and Blackburn Rovers.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Blackpool players ever played for Preston North End?

1 of 28 Ched Evans? Yes No