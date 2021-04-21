Sources: Blackpool keeping tabs on 24-year-old ahead of potential summer swoop

Blackpool are among the clubs keeping tabs on Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle ahead of a potential summer move, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Blackpool-born Lavelle joined Morecambe from Bolton Wanderers following his release by the Lancashire club in 2017, and has since racked up 152 first-team appearances across four seasons for the Shrimps.

The 24-year-old has made 49 appearances across all competitions this season – 42 of those coming in Sky Bet League Two – establishing himself as a key player for Derek Adams’ side in their bid for automatic promotion.

Last night, Lavelle helped Morecambe record their first clean sheet in six and put another vital three points on the board, as the Shrimps beat Grimsby Town 3-0 at Blundell Park to put them only one point behind Bolton in third.

You can call yourself a true Blackpool FC fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Tangerines quiz

1 of 20 In what year were Blackpool founded? 1883 1885 1887 1889

But Lavelle’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed, and sources have exclusively told Football League World that Blackpool are among the sides keeping tabs on the centre-half ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The Tangerines are also chasing promotion this season, with Neil Critchley’s side sitting fifth in Sky Bet League One and three points clear of seventh with two games in hand.

Lavelle is under contract at Morecambe until the summer of 2022, and should a suitable offer come in for the defender this summer, the club may look to cash in rather than potentially lose him for nothing at the end of next season.