Sources: Blackburn’s plans over Brereton-Diaz revealed amid transfer speculation

Blackburn Rovers are ready to hand Ben Brereton-Diaz a significant pay rise as they look to agree a new deal with the attacker, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 22-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Ewood Park and he has regularly been linked with a move away in recent months, with Leeds United and Sevilla among the clubs thought to be interested.

Pleasingly for the Lancashire outfit, they have managed to keep Brereton-Diaz so far, and he has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, scoring three goals in the opening four league games.

Therefore, his importance to the team is clear to see after Adam Armstrong’s departure, with a source telling FLW that talks have begun over a new contract that would see the ex-Nottingham Forest man handed an increased salary as a result.

Brereton-Diaz’s stock has risen after an impressive summer that saw him star for Chile in Copa America as they reached the quarter-final before they were knocked out by hosts Brazil.

