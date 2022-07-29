Sources: Blackburn Rovers make seven-figure swoop for Blackpool man

Blackburn Rovers have made an offer of £3million for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are in the market for fresh faces in the final third, having seen offers turned down recently for Peterborough United’s Sammie Szmodics, with their interest being first reported by FLW over a week ago.

As stated by LancsLive last week, Blackburn were considering a move for Bowler, who only joined Blackpool last summer following his release from Premier League outfit Everton.

The 23-year-old netted seven times for the Seasiders in the Championship last season, with his performances leading to mid-season interest from both Nottingham Forest and AFC Bournemouth – with the Cherries having a deadline day bid rejected in January.

Bowler has just one year remaining on his contract at Bloomfield Road, and now Blackburn have made their move in an attempt to bring the tricky attacker to Ewood Park.

However, there is still Premier League interest in Bowler which could end up scuppering Rovers’ attempts to acquire him, should said clubs firm up their keenness with an offer.