Sources: Blackburn Rovers forward in talks over Deadline Day exit

Blackburn Rovers youngster Jack Vale is in talks over a loan move to Halifax Town, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Vale looks set to depart Ewood Park on loan for the third time in his career, with National League side Halifax understood to be in talks over a temporary deal for the striker.

The 20-year-old made his debut for Blackburn in a 4-3 win over Reading in 2019/20, which is his only first-team appearance to date.

He joined Barrow in the latter stages of that season, but was unable to make an appearance due to the COVID pandemic.

Last season, he made three appearances whilst on loan in League One with Rochdale, playing 44 minutes of football in total.

The Welshman, who has scored one goal in two Premier League 2 outings this term, now looks set to drop down to the National League with Halifax.

Pete Wild’s side have started the National League season strongly, yielding six points from three games and sitting fifth in the league table.