Sources: Blackburn Rovers eye transfer move for promotion-winner as Armstrong speculation continues

Cambridge United ace Paul Mullin is on the radar of Blackburn Rovers as they draw up a list of potential replacements ahead of Adam Armstrong’s possible exit, Football League World can reveal.

Mullin had an excellent season in Sky Bet League Two as he helped fire Cambridge United to promotion with a whopping 32 goals in the fourth tier.

Certainly, he was the star of the show for the U’s and they’ll naturally want to keep hold of him as they bid to survive in the third tier next year, though that could be easier said than done.

Indeed, Football League World has learned that the attacker is on the radar of Blackburn Rovers this summer as they are currently drawing up a shortlist of players that they could turn to in the event of Adam Armstrong leaving.

Armstrong has had a lot of speculation surround him in the last few months with him having a strong campaign for Rovers, on the whole, last season and he could well be set for an Ewood Park exit.

In that eventuality, Blackburn would obviously need to try and replace his goals from somewhere and, potentially, Cambridge star Mullin will be the man that they look to.