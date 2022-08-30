Sources: Blackburn Rovers among clubs plotting late transfer move for QPR man

Queens Park Rangers are set for a busy final few days to the summer transfer window, with Lyndon Dykes’ future in West London seeming up in the air.

Football League World understands that Blackburn Rovers are eyeing a move for Dykes as a potential Ben Brereton-Diaz replacement, but they are not the only club keen on the 26-year-old.

Dykes has chipped in with 22 goals and eight assists in 86 appearances for QPR, since arriving in the summer of 2020, with injuries denting his progress last term.

The Scotland international has two years remaining on his contract and without a quality alternative number nine present at Loftus Road at the moment, Rangers will be able to demand a significant fee if they are to sell.

Dykes is Mick Beale’s first choice striker and has started all six games of the Championship season so far.

QPR’s attacking contingent would be looking particularly bare should Dykes depart, and therefore they will be lining up replacements with so little time left to act before the deadline.

Chris Willock and Ilias Chair have become crucial players in West London, thriving in operating around Dykes at the top of the pitch, a striker of a similar profile, who would add a more physical presence to their forward line, will be required in looking to replace what the Scotsman offers.

Blackburn may have some financial muscle should Brereton-Diaz move on, but QPR will still be hesitant to sell to a direct rival and they would probably prefer to allow Dykes to leave to a club outside of the Championship.

This could be one that rumbles on until close to the deadline.