Sources: Blackburn, Millwall, Barnsley tracking Lincoln City ace ahead of January window

A host of Sky Bet Championship clubs are tracking Lincoln City ace Anthony Scully ahead of a potential January transfer move, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Imps star has had a fine campaign so far and has been one of their standout names up to this point in Sky Bet League One.

The 22-year-old has seven league goals in 14 league appearances so far for Michael Appleton’s men, with the club currently sitting in 15th place in the third tier after an up and down campaign.

Indeed, on a personal level he has really motored on in terms of progression after a good year last season that saw him hit eleven league goals in 40 league appearances, so it’s clear at the moment he is on an upward trajectory.

That said, the player’s form has alerted the likes of Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, Barnsley and Preston North End, all of the Sky Bet Championship, with Football League World able to reveal that the four sides have been watching him closely this season.

With the January transfer window around the corner, Lincoln will perhaps need to be braced for bids from the Championship, then, though they’ll obviously hope to keep him at the LNER Stadium until the end of this campaign at the very least.