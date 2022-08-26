Sources: Birmingham City ready to sanction exits for two players ahead of transfer deadline

Birmingham City are willing to let Harlee Dean and Jonathan Leko leave the club ahead of the transfer deadline, Football League World has been told.

It’s been a busy summer at St. Andrew’s, with John Eustace succeeding Lee Bowyer as the new boss, whilst talk surrounding a takeover continues.

As well as that, there has been a high level of player turnover in the market, and FLW can reveal that Blues are expecting to be busy in the coming days as well.

We understand that centre-back Dean, who had fallen out of favour under Bowyer last season, will be allowed to depart, with the 31-year-old, who had a loan at Sheffield Wednesday earlier this year, yet to feature under Eustace due to injury.

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

Meanwhile, even though Leko has made three substitute appearances in the previous three Championship games, he is another who could be on the move in the coming days.

The former West Brom man is another who has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Blues since arriving, as he had a temporary spell with Charlton in the previous campaign.

Due to Blues’ financial situation, they are going to need to move players out in order to bring in any new signings.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.