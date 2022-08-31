Sources: Birmingham City player on the cusp of Salford City transfer agreement

Salford City are on the cusp of signing Odin Bailey from Birmingham City, sources have told Football League World.

Bailey has made six substitute appearances in the Championship for Blues, as well as a couple of appearances in domestic cup competitions.

However, the bulk of the 22-year-old’s experience so far has come out on loan during spells at Forest Green Rovers and Livingston in particular.

Football League World now understands that Bailey is closing in on leaving Birmingham, with Salford due to be his destination.

The ambitious League Two outfit have started 2022/23 in promising fashion, winning four from their opening six fixtures. That’s left them fourth in the table and outside the automatic promotion places by just a point at this early stage.

Bailey will further bolster Neil Wood’s midfield options, arriving on the back of a season with Livingstone in which he made 31 Scottish Premiership appearances, scored three goals and registered two assists.