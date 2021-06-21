Sources: Birmingham City midfielder attracting interest as key summer decision looms

Birmingham City are again fielding interest from Bromley FC in midfielder, Tate Campbell, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Campbell impressed out on loan in the National League last season, with the midfielder doing well for Bromley and helping to lead them to seventh in the table.

The 18-year-old has since returned to St Andrew’s at the conclusion of the 2020/21 season, yet he’s already emerged back on the Bromley radar.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Bromley want to take the teenager back on loan next season after he impressed in the National League. They’ve asked the question and are awaiting a response from Blues.

Birmingham, though, are taking time on any decision with Campbell.

He’s highly rated in the Second City and Birmingham want to make sure whatever decision they make on his future is the right one to keep his development on a strong trajectory.

In terms of first team matters at St Andrew’s, Lee Bowyer is planning for his first full season in-charge of Blues after keeping their heads above water last year on the back of replacing Aitor Karanka in the hot seat.

