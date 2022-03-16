Sources: Birmingham City interest in Fulham swoop lingers heading into summer transfer window

Birmingham City continue to hold an interest in signing Alfie Mawson, Football League World understands.

The January transfer window saw Mawson emerge on Birmingham and Lee Bowyer’s radar, with Football League World reporting that talks were held in the middle of the month with Fulham representatives on the eve of the Cottagers’ 6-2 win at St Andrew’s.

Ultimately, nothing materialised and Mawson has remained with Fulham until the end of the season, when his contract is due to expire.

Sources have since explained to Football League World that Birmingham are continuing to monitor Mawson heading into the summer and could yet make a move to sign the Fulham centre-back ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Birmingham City players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Currently plays for Dortmund, Made Birmingham debut aged 16, featured for England at senior level Jude Bellingham Joe Lolley Sone Aluko Jack Butland

Mawson, 28, has seen his opportunities limited for Fulham this season in the Championship, making only six appearances in the league and a further two in the EFL Cup under Marco Silva.

Despite that, Fulham are motoring on towards promotion and the Championship title, retaining a strong position in the table despite a 1-0 defeat to West Brom last night.

Mawson has been on Fulham’s books since 2018 and has been part of a club drifting between the top of the Championship and bottom of the Premier League.

The Cottagers paid Swansea City £20m for his service almost four years ago.