Sources: Birmingham City eyeing 26-year-old winger on free transfer

Birmingham City are interested in signing Gillingham winger Jordan Graham on a free transfer this summer, Football League World has learned exclusively.

The Blues secured their Championship status for another season with a good win against Derby County at the weekend and now they’ll be looking ahead to the summer and trying to improve the squad.

It’ll be the first window that Lee Bowyer has as manager of the Blues and Jordan Graham is a player he is a big fan of.

The former Charlton Athletic manager tried to sign the winger during his time in charge at The Valley and that interest in him has not subsided with Football League World learning exclusively that Bowyer now wants to bring him to St Andrew’s on a free transfer from Gillingham.

Graham is currently set to be out of contract in the summer with his deal in Kent expiring and Bowyer has identified him as a player that he feels could improve his Blues squad.

The 26-year-old has made 34 starts at League One level for the Gills this season, with an impressive eleven goals and six assists getting registered in that time under Steve Evans, as the men from Priestfield have challenged for the play-offs.

