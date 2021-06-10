Sources: Birmingham City enter talks with 28-year-old over transfer

Birmingham City are opening talks with Alex Pritchard as the midfielder searches for a new club following his release from Huddersfield Town, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Pritchard left Huddersfield upon the expiry of his contract this summer and is on the lookout for a new opportunity in the Championship.

A source has revealed to Football League World that it is Birmingham looking likely to swoop, with Blues in early talks with Pritchard over a potential move that would see him link up with Lee Bowyer at St Andrew’s.

It’s been a difficult spell in Pritchard’s career, with the 28-year-old failing to hit the heights expected of him at Huddersfield following an £11m arrival when Town were in the Premier League.

Over a three-and-a-half year period with the club, he managed to make 83 appearances across all competitions.

However, last year under Carlos Corberan, injuries pinched and Pritchard was limited to only 18 appearances in the Championship, six of which were starts.

Prior to moving to Huddersfield, Pritchard had excelled in various loan spells away from Tottenham, including Brentford, who he helped into the Championship play-offs in 2014/15.

Pritchard also played for Norwich City between 2016 and 2018, impressing enough for Huddersfield to lay out a multi-million pound transfer fee for him in January 2018.