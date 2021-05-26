Sources: Barrow closing in on appointing former Forest Green manager

Mark Cooper is set to become the new Barrow manager, Football League World has learned exclusively.

Barrow managed to avoid relegation in Sky Bet League Two this season after several decades away from the Football League and they’ll now be looking to try and build themselves up as an established fourth-tier side before obviously aiming to push on.

It looks as though Cooper is going to be the man to oversee the next chapter in the club’s story, then, with Football League World learning that he is set to be announced as their next manager in the near future.

Cooper, of course, knows League Two very well having been at Forest Green for the last five years before leaving the club towards the end of the campaign, with Rovers eventually making the play-offs for this season.

He’s guided them to the top seven in previous years, too, and long-term that is what Barrow will want to see him achieve as well.