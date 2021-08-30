Sources: Barnsley’s chances of signing Wigan Athletic player before transfer deadline become clear

Barnsley are set to end their interest in signing Wigan Athletic full-back Tom Pearce, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Pearce impressed in League One for the Latics last season, making 23 appearances and registering five assists from full-back.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Championship side Barnsley towards the latter stages of this transfer window, however, with the Tykes keen to strengthen their left-back options.

Football Insider reported that Barnsley have made a six-figure bid for Pearce, who is out of contract at the DW Stadium at the end of the season.

But with time running out to get a deal over the line, Football League World have been told that Barnsley are now set to move onto other targets, with Wigan continuing to mull over the offer.

Barnsley were also understood to be keen on signing Max Lowe on loan from Sheffield United, before the 24-year-old decided to move to Nottingham Forest instead.

The Tykes have endured a steady start to the campaign under Markus Schopp, yielding six points from their first five games and sitting 14th in the table.