Sources: Barnsley, Sunderland and Ipswich Town among clubs eyeing transfer move for Fulham player

A host of EFL sides are interested in signing Fulham defender Luca Murphy this summer as he assesses his next step for his career, Football League World can reveal exclusively.

The young Fulham man had been having talks over extending his stay at Craven Cottage but a new chapter in his early career now awaits him after they fell through, and he certainly has several routes available to him for that next step.

Football League World has been told exclusively that a plethora of EFL sides from across the three leagues are keen to bring him in, all obviously able to offer him different options in terms of playing time and progression.

Championship side Barnsley, League One outfits Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Accrington and Morecambe and League Two club Salford City are all weighing up making offers for the player, with him trying to establish in his mind which level of football might be best for him, his career path, and his development as a footballer.

Murphy doesn’t turn 20-years-old until September of this year but is a talented footballer having come through initially with Hartlepool United before his move to south-west London.

He’s set to be on his travels again in the near future now, though, and it just remains to be seen where he might end up.