Sources: Barnsley knocked back in transfer bid for 22-year-old

Barnsley have had a significant offer for New Zealand international midfielder Joe Bell turned down by Norwegian outfit Viking FK, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 22-year-old, who played every minute of New Zealand’s Olympic Games campaign this summer, has been targeted by the Tykes after signing for Viking in January 2020.

And the Yorkshire side are thought to have had an offer of £1 million plus potential add-ons in the future turned down for Bell, who was born in Bristol but raised in New Zealand.

Viking do not want to let their star midfielder, who has over a year remaining on his contact with the club, depart under any circumstances despite the recent acquisition of Gianni Stensness from Central Coast Mariners.

Barnsley have already brought a midfielder to Oakwell this summer in the form of Burnley’s Josh Benson, but it looks as though they are keen to strengthen that area even further and it remains to be seen as to whether they up their offer for Bell, who has featured 13 times for Viking this season in the Eliteserien and provided four assists (via transfermarkt).