Sources: Barnsley ace catching the eye of Premier League clubs as hopes of Oakwell stay fade

Barnsley loanee, Daryl Dike, is catching the eye of a number of Premier League sides as he continues to thrive at Oakwell, sources have revealed to Football League World.

Valerien Ismael pulled off quite the coup in the January transfer window by signing Dike from Orlando City, adding the young American to an already vibrant squad as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

Dike, 20, has returned five goals in 11 appearances since stepping foot in the Championship, including the winning goal over Birmingham City and a brace in a 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers.

The forward’s form isn’t going unnoticed, though.

A source has told Football League World that there are at least two unnamed Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Dike given his excellent form so far in the Championship for Barnsley.

It has also been explained to Football League World that Barnsley would love to keep Dike beyond his current loan deal, but that transfer would be complicated.

Firstly, there’s the value of the USA international, whilst the emerging interest does mean that there are going to be greater opportunities elsewhere for Dike heading into the summer.

Dike is currently with the USA on international duty – he stepped off the bench in a recent 2-1 win over Northern Ireland in a friendly, playing the final half-hour.

At the start of April, Dike will be back with Barnsley for the Championship run-in, which will see the Tykes looking to hang onto their place in the play-off places.

Barnsley sit fifth in the table right now, five points clear of seventh placed Bournemouth.