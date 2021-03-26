Sources: Arsenal’s stance on Norwich star Emi Buendia amid Odegaard talk

Any Arsenal swoop for Emiliano Buendia in the summer transfer window could depend on what happens with Martin Odegaard’s future at the Gunners, Football League World has learned exclusively.

Norwich star Buendia has had another fine campaign in the Sky Bet Championship with him seemingly set to help fire the Canaries back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Throughout the campaign, though, he has been linked heavily with a move to the Gunners as Mikel Arteta looks to add more creative spark to his side.

However, Football League World has learned that the Gunners are currently working on what their budget will be for the summer and that they are aiming to try and keep Martin Odegaard as a priority, though another loan deal is currently more likely for next season.

Arsenal will talk to Real Madrid over the future of the Norwegian before doing anything else ahead of the next transfer window, and if an agreement is reached whereby he only signs again on loan, extra funds will be available for the Gunners to then make further deals – with Buendia still very much on their radar.

A situation that is still fluid, then, but if Arsenal and Real Madrid reach an agreement where Odegaard only signs again on loan, Buendia could well be targeted for a permanent deal in the summer.