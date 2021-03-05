Sources: Arsenal remain interested in transfer deal for Norwich City star, would cost £30m+

Norwich City could lose Emi Buendia this summer with Premier League giants Arsenal remaining interested in the midfielder, sources close to the situation have exclusively confirmed to Football League World.

The Canaries are flying in the Championship and are ten points clear at the top from their nearest rivals Brentford, with Buendia being a key man in that run.

His winning goal over the Bees on Wednesday was his 10th goal of the season, and he’s also notched 12 assists to become the first player in the league to hit a ‘double-double’ in terms of goal contributions this season.

The 24-year-old’s performances this season and the previous one in the Premier League for Norwich have gained him a lot of attention, especially from Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side were linked throughout the January transfer window, but nothing ever materialised and Norwich were adamant that he would not be leaving Carrow Road.

A source close to Football League World believes that the Gunners are staying in touch with Norwich in terms of a move for the Argentinian – and the Canaries may even drop their price-tag if Buendia wants to leave.

Whilst the club do not particularly want to sell their dynamic winger, Norwich won’t stand in Buendia’s way should he want to switch to one of the world’s top clubs, and despite some of their performances this season Arsenal are still seen as just that.

Norwich believe that Buendia is worth £40 million, but they may end up accepting less than that, but any potential transfer will cost north of £30 million.

Buendia could be the key player to send Norwich back to the Premier League – but he may not even be around to play for them again in the top flight.