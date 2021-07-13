Sources: Arsenal readying big money bid for Sheffield United ace as Mikel Arteta eyes new additions

Arsenal are ready to launch a bid to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United, with them confident that an agreement can be struck with his current club, Football League World has exclusively learned.

The goalkeeper has shone during his time in the Premier League with the likes of Bournemouth and Sheffield United and, despite recent relegations, it is clear he is a player that has a lot expected of him for the future.

Arsenal are particularly keen on bringing him in during this transfer window and Football League World has been told that the Gunners are now ready to press forward in their attempts to sign him and launch a transfer bid, now that the European Championships have come to a conclusion.

The Gunners are aware that it could take around £30m to prise away the stopper from Bramall Lane but they believe that they can get an agreement sorted as they have a sizeable budget this summer for adding new players.

Ramsdale returned to Sheffield United for the start of last season having risen through the ranks there as a youngster, but he could not prevent the Blades from dropping into the Championship back in May.

Getting a move to Arsenal could be big for him and his career, and the Gunners appear confident of getting him in.