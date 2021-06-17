Sources: Arsenal increasingly confident of sealing Sheffield United transfer agreement

Sheffield United could well lose Aaron Ramsdale this summer with Arsenal increasingly confident of landing the goalkeeper’s signature, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Ramsdale is currently with the England squad preparing for tomorrow’s Euro 2020 clash with Scotland at Wembley, having been drafted into Gareth Southgate’s group following an injury to Dean Henderson.

The Sun revealed yesterday that Sheffield United were fielding interest from Arsenal in their goalkeeper, who caught the eye despite the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League last season.

Ramsdale kept five clean sheets in 38 appearances, improving as the season went on despite Sheffield United’s fate being sealed early on.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Arsenal are increasingly confident of getting a deal for the 23-year-old done this summer, with people close to the club believing that the transfer will eventually happen.

Bernd Leno is expected to depart the Emirates, which will lead the Gunners to the door of Sheffield United asking for Ramsdale. The transfer fee involved in any deal will be north of the £20m mark that was reported yesterday, with Arsenal flexing their spending power in the transfer window.

Ramsdale only signed for Sheffield United last summer, with the Blades reuniting with the goalkeeper for a fee in the excess of £18.5m on the back of AFC Bournemouth’s relegation. A four-year deal was agreed, with Ramsdale having three years left to run on his contract in South Yorkshire.

His emergence in the England squad in the last month has seen Ramsdale’s stock rise and increased the difficulty of Sheffield United retaining him in the Championship.