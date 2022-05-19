Sources: AFC Wimbledon join Stevenage in Brentford player pursuit

AFC Wimbledon and Stevenage are eyeing a summer move for Brentford midfielder Roy Syla, Football League World has exclusively learnt.

The 21-year-old, who joined Brentford B in late 2021, and has trained with the first team, arrived at the West London club following a successful trial spell.

The Albania U21 international was released by Barnet in the summer of 2021, after joining the National League club as a 12-year-old.

Wimbledon suffered relegation from League Two during the 2021/22 season and are currently considering a move for the young central midfielder.

Stevenage have held a longer-term interest in the 21-year-old and had been monitoring his situation at Brentford quite closely during the last campaign.

Despite flirting with the relegation places for large parts of the season, Stevenage ensured that it is also League Two football that they will be playing next season.

The Hertfordshire club saw a change of management in March, with Steve Evans taking charge at the Lamex Stadium, however, that has not hindered their interest in the 21-year-old.