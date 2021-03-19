Sources: AFC Bournemouth face losing 29-year-old as promotion race hangs in the balance

AFC Bournemouth are resigned to losing Adam Smith this summer if they do not win promotion back to the Premier League, sources have revealed to Football League World.

Despite suffering relegation into the Championship last season, the Cherries managed to retain a large portion of their squad in a bid to regain their Premier League status.

However, as the run-in looms and Bournemouth battle for a place in the top-six under Jonathan Woodgate, there’s an acceptance that some players could move on in the summer if promotion isn’t won.

A source has told Football League World that Bournemouth are expecting to lose Smith in the summer if they don’t win promotion, with the full-back’s contract with the Cherries expiring at the end of the season.

Whilst the Cherries would, undoubtedly, like to keep the 29-year-old, they accept that he remains ambitious and will have options to move on ahead of 2021/22.

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support AFC Bournemouth – But do they really?

1 of 16 Seth Rogen Fan Not A Fan

Smith has featured on 33 occasions for Bournemouth this season, registering five assists for the Cherries upon their return to the Championship.

However, that return to the second-tier has been a tough adaptation period, with Jason Tindall sacked and replaced by Woodgate in a bid to get a promotion push back on track.

After a midweek win over Swansea City, the Cherries sit seventh in the table and two points adrift of sixth-placed Reading FC, with nine games to play.