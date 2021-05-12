Sources: 59-year-old in pole position for Leyton Orient manager’s job

Former Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is among the leading candidates to become Leyton Orient’s new manager, a source close to the situation has told Football League World exclusively.

Jackett has been out of work for a handful of months after leaving Portsmouth following on from their EFL Trophy final defeat against Salford City.

Indeed, Pompey employed the Cowley brothers but narrowly missed out on a play-off place on the last day of the League One season at the weekend.

Jackett was watching on in the Sky studios as a pundit but his media career could well be over already, with him on course to become the new manager at League Two Orient.

The men from east London confirmed earlier this week that they were looking for a new man to take the helm for the start of the 2021/22 season and Football League World has been told that former Millwall and Wolves boss Jackett is currently in pole position to take the job.

A promotion winner in the past, of course, Orient will be hoping that he can do the same for them if he does indeed ink a contract, with them finishing inside the top half of the League Two table but 12 points off of the top seven this season.

Leyton Orient quiz: Does Brisbane Road have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Brisbane Road have a higher or lower capacity than Vale Park? Higher Lower