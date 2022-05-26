Sources: 31-year-old set to sign fresh Salford City contract

Salford City captain Ashley Eastham is set to put pen-to-paper on a fresh contract at the Peninsula Stadium, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 31-year-old centre-back was out of contract going into the summer transfer window, but he has been offered fresh terms by the Ammies and is poised to sign the deal in-front of him.

Eastham joined the League Two outfit in January 2020, dropping down a level at the time from third tier Fleetwood Town to link up with former manager Graham Alexander.

The defender played just four times in League Two before the 2019-20 season was terminated due to COVID-19, and then he featured in 39 games the following season.

Having been virtually ever-present in Gary Bowyer’s side during the 2021-22 campaign until an injury in February curtailed his participation, Eastham is still wanted by the Class of 92 and new head coach Neil Wood, who looks set to tie down the towering centre-half as Salford look to finally get promoted to League One.