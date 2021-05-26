Sources: 2019 addition likely to leave Sheffield Wednesday with Watford and Cardiff among clubs circling

It’s looking increasingly likely that Osaze Urhoghide will depart Sheffield Wednesday this summer, Football League World has exclusively learned.

The 20-year-old centre-back has been offered a new contract by the Owls but the situation is yet to be resolved, and a number of clubs in the Championship, Premier League and two from abroad are keeping tabs on the defender’s status at Hillsborough.

Football League World understands that Watford and Cardiff City are among the clubs keen on the defender who joined the Sheffield outfit back in 2019, from AFC Wimbledon.

Urhoghide has enjoyed a good campaign at Wednesday, making 16 appearances as Darren Moore’s side fell to relegation from the Championship.

Given the defender has only been at Wednesday for two years, the compensation required to prize Urhoghide away from Hillsborough will be relatively minimal, thus, making him an attractive proposition for potential suitors in what is expected to be a tough market given the current financial climate.

Football League World does though understand that the player is unlikely to make a decision on this imminently, with it likely to be resolved in the coming weeks as interest grows in the EFL prospect.