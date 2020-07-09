Source reveals name to turn down Birmingham before Gardner, Spooner appointment

We Are Birmingham has revealed on Twitter that the Blues approached Lee Carsley to step in as manager for the remainder of the season at least, but he turned down the opportunity.

Carsley is a man that has been associated with the Blues for some time over the years and many thought he might well step in with Pep Clotet going earlier this week.

Indeed, the Blues apparently sought his services but he decided against it, and they have since appointed the double act of Steve Spooner and Craig Garnder as caretakers for the game at the weekend against Stoke City:

An approach to Lee Carsley was made and turned down today before the club opted to put Spooner and Gardner in charge for the Stoke game on Sunday. — We Are Birmingham (@WeAreBirmingham) July 9, 2020

Spooner and Gardner will be looking for some early fortune this weekend, too, as, though the Blues are not in direct trouble at the moment, a loss to the Potters could make the final three games of the campaign for them rather tense indeed.

The Verdict

Carsley evidently didn’t fancy it this time around, having helped the club before, and it is up to Spooner and Gardner to try and get a result against the Potters.

The players also need to step up, though, after a poor run of form since the restart and it remains to be seen if they can do so as they look to achieve mathematical safety as soon as possible.