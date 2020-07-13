‘Sour grapes’, ‘Talk about salt’ – Many Leeds United fans unimpressed by verdict coming out of Swansea City

Steve Cooper has been discussing Leeds United’s credentials to step up into the Premier League, with the Swansea City boss admitting he doesn’t know how competitive Marcelo Bielsa’s group would be.

Leeds beat Swansea late yesterday, with Hernandez scoring an 89th minute winner to move Bielsa’s side just four points off promotion to the Premier League with three games remaining.

On the back of the game, Cooper was quizzed on whether Leeds were ready for the top-flight, with the Swansea boss remaining evasive with his verdict.

As quoted in the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “I haven’t really thought about it to be honest. They’re obviously a good team, they have a clear way of playing.

“You have to match them in what they do and be ready for it because they’re good at it.

“Whether it’s enough to get them out of this league and then compete in the Premier League, I’m not too sure, you are better asking the Leeds staff rather than me.

“All I know is when you play them now it’s a really tough game.”

It does, obviously, remain to be seen if Leeds cut it in the Premier League (should they get there), but there are little doubts that Bielsa’s unique style give them something of an edge.

However, there are a number of Leeds fans questioning Cooper’s comments, with many citing sour grapes.

Here is a look at some reaction…

he is an expert now? — andrew clavin (@andrewclavin2) July 13, 2020

Talk about salt. His entire body is filled with it lmao — Matty Eclipse 💛💙 (@2en5_) July 13, 2020

Just concentrate on yourselves — Russ Wadeley (@TheWhites1982) July 13, 2020

As gracious as ever then! — Ian Carnegie 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ (@iancarnegieruns) July 13, 2020

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — No Rum (@beersftw) July 13, 2020

And he would know because…? — Buzzdog (@buzzparkes) July 13, 2020

Sour grapes — Karen Webb (@karenjohnw) July 13, 2020

He is such a miserable 🤬 — suraj kaushal (@onesuj) July 13, 2020

How them grapes are tasting in Swansea right now….. pic.twitter.com/XDS2LExGR1 — Adam Savage (@ASavage180) July 13, 2020