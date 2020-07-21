‘Sounds promising’ – These Coventry City fans share a similar buzz as club update emerges

Coventry City have announced a partnership with the University of Warwick as they plot plans to build a new home for the Football Club.

For the last year Coventry have played their home games at Birmingham City’s St Andrew’s, with the club, once again, squeezed out of their more recognised home at the Ricoh.

However, a club statement today has announced the partnership with the University of Warwick, who will provide the Sky Blues with land to build a new stadium with easier access for the Coventry City supporters.

Of course, this is at a very early stage, but combined with the club’s promotion back into the Championship, a brighter future is shaping up for a club that’s not had too much to cheer about in the last couple of years.

NEWS: Coventry City and the University of Warwick announce new Sky Blues stadium plans. ➡️ https://t.co/qIav2Q2e1b #PUSB pic.twitter.com/aXpi4XWUZd — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) July 21, 2020

For many fans, their reaction to this news is a positive one and there’s a growing buzz around the Coventry club at the moment.

Others hope this isn’t a smokescreen and are approaching with caution but, again, you can’t deny there’s a buzz.

We dive into the action here…

Hope there is genuine intent behind this and not a smokescreen for the news we are staying in Birmingham. — Scott Hamilton (@scotthamilton92) July 21, 2020

Wow. This is massive. If this happens it is going to be fantastic for the club #PUSB — Guy Rippon (@guyrippon) July 21, 2020

I am extremely pleased to hear this ..but does anyone feel it is a softener to for the news we won't be returning to the ricoh this season?#pusb — maddy (@maddymacmaddy1) July 21, 2020

Fantastic news, plenty of potential showing on & even now maybe off the pitch. I hope this is a genuine statement of intent, and not just more hot air. I guess time will tell…. #PUSB — Andy Costello (@Zipper282) July 21, 2020

I hope this isn’t another false dawn or smokescreen. Sounds promising. — Dave (@skybluedave83) July 21, 2020

Brilliant news, really exciting news to see potential partnership between my old Uni and football club — Rob Joneß (@RobJonesPUSB) July 21, 2020