Coventry City

‘Sounds promising’ – These Coventry City fans share a similar buzz as club update emerges

Published

7 mins ago

on

Coventry City have announced a partnership with the University of Warwick as they plot plans to build a new home for the Football Club.  

For the last year Coventry have played their home games at Birmingham City’s St Andrew’s, with the club, once again, squeezed out of their more recognised home at the Ricoh.

However, a club statement today has announced the partnership with the University of Warwick, who will provide the Sky Blues with land to build a new stadium with easier access for the Coventry City supporters.

Of course, this is at a very early stage, but combined with the club’s promotion back into the Championship, a brighter future is shaping up for a club that’s not had too much to cheer about in the last couple of years.

For many fans, their reaction to this news is a positive one and there’s a growing buzz around the Coventry club at the moment.

Others hope this isn’t a smokescreen and are approaching with caution but, again, you can’t deny there’s a buzz.

We dive into the action here…


