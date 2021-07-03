‘Sounds promising’, ‘So many questions’ – These Derby County fans react to significant club update

Derby County will be playing Championship football next season after the EFL decided not to appeal the sanction handed down to the club.

It was revealed last week that the Rams could potentially be in the third tier due to the long-standing issues they’ve had with the Profit & Sustainability rules that the EFL have.

Despite the league trying to push for a points deduction, the Rams have only been hit with a £100,000 fine for now, although they still have to re-submit their accounts and further punishments could be applied down the line.

However, the crucial update that came yesterday means Derby can plan for life in the second tier next season, something that will come as a major relief to all connected to the club, including boss Wayne Rooney.

As you would expect, this news is exactly what the fans wanted to hear, and here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Some good news for once. https://t.co/UAenuGVLIx — George 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@dcfcgally) July 2, 2021

Now will we hear from the board? What happens next? Is it likely FFP has been breached? Why was proof of expected recoverable values not kept when it was known the method of amortisation was unusual? So many questions met with a wall of silence. We deserve better. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Paul Wright (@WrightStuff86) July 2, 2021

Tell me if I’m wrong but that sounds promising — Jack Austin (@jacka2004dcfc) July 2, 2021

Well we pulled it off somehow 🤷🏻‍♂️we might have a points deduction in the future but to start the season on an even keel well #phew

Now let’s announce our new owners 📣buy some free agents no silly wages please and give Rooney a proper chance to prove his worth at DCFC #COYR 🖤🤍🐏 pic.twitter.com/tLFsJOkLCH — Carl Porter (@portercarl1) July 2, 2021