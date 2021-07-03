Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Sounds promising’, ‘So many questions’ – These Derby County fans react to significant club update

Published

1 hour ago

on

Derby County will be playing Championship football next season after the EFL decided not to appeal the sanction handed down to the club.

It was revealed last week that the Rams could potentially be in the third tier due to the long-standing issues they’ve had with the Profit & Sustainability rules that the EFL have.

Despite the league trying to push for a points deduction, the Rams have only been hit with a £100,000 fine for now, although they still have to re-submit their accounts and further punishments could be applied down the line.

However, the crucial update that came yesterday means Derby can plan for life in the second tier next season, something that will come as a major relief to all connected to the club, including boss Wayne Rooney.

As you would expect, this news is exactly what the fans wanted to hear


