Derby County

'Sounds promising' – Many Derby County fans react to emerging transfer update

Published

10 mins ago

on

A number of Derby County fans been reacting to the latest update that the Rams remain interested in SV Darmstadt forward Serdar Dursun, whist  Wayne Rooney has two transfer lists drawn up for if the takeover goes through or not.

The Rams are in need of extra firepower up front to take some of the pressure off Martyn Waghorn and Colin Kazim-Richards, and Dursun has been in good form this season in the German second division with nine goals in 13 appearances. That suggests he would be a player full of confidence were he to arrive at Derby in January.

However, there is the issue over whether the Rams would be able to sign due to the new restrictions on signings imposed by Brexit rules. That could, in the end, hamper their ability to bring him to the club which would leave Rooney needing to assess other potential options to add to his attack.

Derby are thought to have constructed a set of targets for if the takeover of the club goes through in time for the winter window, while they have also prepared a list of targets for if no takeover happens and they are left with their existing budget, per The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway.

Some Derby fans believe it would be a good move if they could get Dursun signed up, while others were a little more sceptical with one fan saying Rooney should just prepare his budget assuming the takeover will not happen.

