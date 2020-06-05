‘Sounds promising’ – Many Charlton fans react as Varney offers takeover latest

Charlton Athletic fans have seen plenty go on in recent weeks off of the field, as per usual, and will be hoping that a more settled period is around the corner.

Matches return soon and they will be a distraction but, with a relegation battle to deal with, things are going to be far from serene for Addicks fans’ pulse-rates.

Away from the pitch, meanwhile, the boardroom battle that has engulfed the club in the last few months appears to be reaching some kind of end, though there is still time for a different course to end up being followed.

Right now, Peter Varney is looking to take control of the club and fans are excited about that prospect with him a Charlton fan through and through.

On Thursday night, he offered this update to supporters:

Constructive day today with the club, but I hope #CAFC fans understand that discussions need to be kept private for now. — Peter Varney (@_PeterVarney) June 4, 2020

Let’s take a look, then, at what has been said in response to his update, with Addicks fans hoping that he could be the one to take the club in a more stable direction:

Mr Varney – Think that every Addick has his/her fingers crossed right now….We know you’ll fight for the club. #UpTheChuffingReds

🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 — Matt Taylor (@llezx3addick) June 4, 2020

Sounds promising 👍 — Jimmy Seed (@JamesMSeed) June 4, 2020

Please get this done and come home! — Kenny Carty (@Kenny_Carty) June 4, 2020

All backing you Pete, do the biznizz for us please 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Aaron (@AaronBhatti) June 4, 2020

I totally understand and that's absolutely the way things should be. Hope we can welcome you and your professionalism back to the club soon. We've missed you Peter. — Valley Floyd Road (@SnodlandAddick) June 4, 2020

Peter thank you for trying to come to CAFC’s rescue. Your reign as chief exec coincided with arguably our most successful period as a club. I really hope your ownership bid comes out on top. Praying. Vince, your old neighbour, Jackson Rd 👊🏻💪🏻💪🏻⚽️ — Farnborough OBG Sunday Firsts (@FOBG_Sunday_1st) June 4, 2020

We are all behind you 👍 — D (@dw_cafc97) June 4, 2020

Hero — Alex (@aalexhart) June 4, 2020

Please get this deal over the line!!! 🙏🏻 — CAFCMSH76 (@CAFCMSH1976) June 4, 2020