‘Sounds promising’ – Many Charlton fans react as Varney offers takeover latest

1 hour ago

Charlton Athletic fans have seen plenty go on in recent weeks off of the field, as per usual, and will be hoping that a more settled period is around the corner.

Matches return soon and they will be a distraction but, with a relegation battle to deal with, things are going to be far from serene for Addicks fans’ pulse-rates.

Away from the pitch, meanwhile, the boardroom battle that has engulfed the club in the last few months appears to be reaching some kind of end, though there is still time for a different course to end up being followed.

Right now, Peter Varney is looking to take control of the club and fans are excited about that prospect with him a Charlton fan through and through.

On Thursday night, he offered this update to supporters:

Let’s take a look, then, at what has been said in response to his update, with Addicks fans hoping that he could be the one to take the club in a more stable direction:


