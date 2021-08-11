‘Sounds promising’, ‘Handy’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to club’s recent player announcement

Nottingham Forest have completed a deal to sign Jordi Osei-Tutu on a season-long loan this term, the club have confirmed.

Osei-Tutu is still on the books with Arsenal, but the Gunners are evidently keen to further his development with another temporary move away from the Emirates Stadium.

The defender spent last year’s campaign on loan with Cardiff City, but was restricted to just nine senior appearances for the Bluebirds, in an injury-hit spell with the Championship side.

Osei-Tutu has impressed out on loan earlier in his career, having chipped in with five goals and three assists in 22 appearances for German outfit VfL Bochum in the 2019/20 campaign.

Which player scored Nottingham Forest's first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 2020/21? Luke Freeman Lewis Grabban Joe Lolley Lyle Taylor

He’s signed for a Nottingham Forest team that certainly need additional strength in depth at full-back with both Tyler Blackett and Yuri Ribeiro departing The City Ground this summer.

Chris Hughton’s side were beaten by Coventry City in their season opener at the weekend, and will be keen to pick up a win in the First Round of the EFL Cup, when they host League Two side Bradford City.

Plenty of the City Ground faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Osei-Tutu’s arrival this season, and it’s safe to say that the majority were pleased to see him sign for the Reds.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

good signing- all we need is garner and a LB — Josh Booth (@joshu_booth) August 10, 2021

Just hope this doesn't mean bye bye Gabriel — Sully (@TFBSully) August 10, 2021

Good to see we’re getting cover. Bring in an attacker next. — Kieran ☆ (@kieranthekiz) August 10, 2021

Looks pretty handy this one. Welcome to Forest young man 🔴⚪️💯❤️ — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) August 10, 2021

Welcome to the fun house 😂🔴⚪🔴⚪ — Martin Fretwell (@FretwellMartin) August 10, 2021

Sounds promising 🤞🏻🔴⚪ — Trev NFFC 🔴⚪ (@TrevChapmanNFFC) August 10, 2021

Good news 😁👍, announce Garner next… — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) August 10, 2021

Always room for a class player but we must NOT lose @jxgabriel_ ✊⚽️ Osei-Tutu is a season-long loan; Gabriel could be a fixture for years 👍 #NFFC https://t.co/PJCeGbbvZZ — Forest Guy (@the_forest_guy) August 10, 2021

This makes absolutely no sense. We have a perfectly good young right back in Gabriel, so why on Earth are we signing someone basically the same on loan..🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/wND1llfrT1 — martin valentine🇪🇺 (@SuperVallo) August 10, 2021

Good addition to the club https://t.co/T23zgesslK — NFFCFAMILY ⭐⭐ (@Nffcfamily) August 10, 2021