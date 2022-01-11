Middlesbrough
‘Sounds like promotion’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to latest news around move for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed via Twitter that Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun on loan.
The 20-year-old striker has been linked with a move to the promotion-aspiring Championship outfit back in mid-November, just as Chris Wilder took charge at the club, as per a report from The Sun.
According to Football Insider, Balogun is now set to undergo a medical in Teesside, with the Premier League giants giving their approval for this temporary move.
Football Insider’s report also states that Boro have agreed a seven-figure loan fee for his services, with the addition of the highly-rated forward expected to help the club achieve promotion back to England’s top tier.
Appearing for Arsenal’s U23s 11 times in their Premier League 2 campaign this season Balogun has returned 13 goals, netting twice in the EFL Trophy for the young Gunners.
Balogun also has two first-team appearances to his name this campaign, starting the first game of the season against Brentford.
The Teessiders were almost immediately linked with a move for Balogun when Wilder walked through the doors, suggesting that the 54-year-old has been monitoring his progress for quite some time.
Here, we take a look at how some Middlesbrough fans have reacted on Twitter to Romano’s tweet…
Unbelievable signing for us #UTB https://t.co/kWSCME03Oj
— Lewis Gething (@lewis_gething) January 10, 2022
Sounds like promotion #UTB
— Robbie McNeil (@RobbieM71870771) January 10, 2022
Great news
— trevor lancaster (@trevorlancaste2) January 10, 2022
@rhysmfc_ WHOOP
— milly⭐️ (@MasonStarboy) January 10, 2022
Great signing
— Alan Emmerson (@Emmo289) January 10, 2022
😍😍
— Connor (@_cnnxr) January 10, 2022
Give us a here we go fab I beg 🙏
— chris robson (@chrisrobson13) January 10, 2022