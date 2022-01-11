Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Sounds like promotion’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to latest news around move for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed via Twitter that Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun on loan. 

The 20-year-old striker has been linked with a move to the promotion-aspiring Championship outfit back in mid-November, just as Chris Wilder took charge at the club, as per a report from The Sun. 

According to Football Insider, Balogun is now set to undergo a medical in Teesside, with the Premier League giants giving their approval for this temporary move. 

Football Insider’s report also states that Boro have agreed a seven-figure loan fee for his services, with the addition of the highly-rated forward expected to help the club achieve promotion back to England’s top tier. 

Appearing for Arsenal’s U23s 11 times in their Premier League 2 campaign this season Balogun has returned 13 goals, netting twice in the EFL Trophy for the young Gunners. 

Balogun also has two first-team appearances to his name this campaign, starting the first game of the season against Brentford. 

The Teessiders were almost immediately linked with a move for Balogun when Wilder walked through the doors, suggesting that the 54-year-old has been monitoring his progress for quite some time. 

Here, we take a look at how some Middlesbrough fans have reacted on Twitter to Romano’s tweet…


