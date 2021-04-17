‘Sounds like Parkinson’ – Many Sunderland fans react to Lee Johnson assessment of player situation

A number of Sunderland supporters have been reacting to the latest admission from Lee Johnson that Chris Maguire has not been featuring heavily for the Black Cats due to him wanting to give chances to other players.

Maguire has managed to start just one game for the Black Cats since Johnson took over, with the attacker having not started since his first game in charge back in December. The 32-year-old has still been coming off the bench for Sunderland at least, with his last league appearance coming in the 3-1 win against Oxford United at the start of the month.

However, Johnson has now revealed that he had told Maguire that he would have been able to leave the club in January if he wanted to with his opportunities limited. He also revealed though that the attacker had turned down the offers of two different clubs to remain with the Black Cats until the end of the campaign when his current deal ends.

22 facts about Sunderland’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Sunderland’s first shirt colour was all red True False

Johnson has also suggested that because Sunderland have the likes of Aiden McGeady, Jordan Jones, Lynden Gooch, Jack Diamond and Elliot Embleton in the squad, Maguire has been the one that has to miss out in terms of getting regular appearances for the Black Cats.

He said: “There’s a lot of competition [for places], and fans have the right to air whatever their feelings are.

“If it wasn’t Chrissy it might be Aiden McGeady, for example [who was left out], or if it wasn’t Aiden McGeady it might be Jack Diamond, or if not him then Jordan Jones.

“Inevitably, decisions have to be made and you stand or fall by those decisions.”

Many Sunderland fans were suggesting that Johnson is making a similar mistake to the one that Phil Parkinson made with McGeady earlier in the campaign.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Only a few games left, not the time to be relying on the likes of Diamond when this bloke is a proven match winner. Needs to be in the squad. https://t.co/5VK0jPsNxN — Jon (@jonr1d) April 16, 2021

Really do not understand why he’s not at least in the squad. For me, when he’s on form he’s our best player, even when he has his inconsistent patches he chips in with goals & assists. Has to be involved https://t.co/qZlVPucPXj — David Hindmarsh (@DavidHindmarsh7) April 16, 2021

I don't get it at all. Yes there are players in the same position but do they offer more then CM no way. Gooch has had a poor season IMO and Diamond its to early to say. He brings goals form midfield which is what he has lacked all season big big mistake not playing him — COLIN LYNCH (@COLINDLYNCH) April 16, 2021

There is no explanation that can justify not having a proven match winner in the squad — Bradley FC U14s (@BradleyFC2017) April 16, 2021

I disagree with the decision not to involve him more. If you have a happy fit Maguire you have a match winner. I’d have him in ahead of some others, that’s for sure. — Shaun Graham (Gunner) (@ShaunGunner1973) April 16, 2021

He sounds like Parkinson. — Jordan Marrs (@marrs_jordan) April 16, 2021

Isn’t that what Parkinson said about McGeady 😬 — Jack Chambers (@JackChambers98) April 16, 2021

I think that's a big https://t.co/zv5W3ujK7d much I like Jack Diamond,Maguire as an impact sub can sometimes produce that bit of quality which was sorely lacking vs Charlton. I would of kept him on side until the end of the season. — Stephen Nesbitt (@StephenNesbit16) April 16, 2021