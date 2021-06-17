‘Sounds like a very good candidate’ – Kevin Campbell reacts to West Brom’s interest in appointing 49-y/o

West Brom’s hunt to find a new manager for the 2021/22 season continues, with the Baggies’ search for a new boss having plenty of twists and turns.

It had previously been reported that David Wagner was the favourite to take charge of the Championship side, but he opted to take on the managerial vacancy at Swiss side Young Boys instead.

But it’s recently emerged that former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is keen to become the Baggies’ manager ahead of the new league campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

McInnes left Aberdeen by mutual consent in March after a poor run of results, but could soon be back in management it seems, with West Brom looking to make him their new manager.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former West Brom forward Kevin Campbell issued his thoughts on West Brom’s rumoured interest in appoint McInnes as their new manager, and admitted that he could be a ‘very good candidate’.

“Derek is an ex-West Brom player who cut his teeth at Aberdeen and by all accounts did exceptionally well. So on paper he sounds like a very good candidate.

“It would be home from home for him. The fans know him and he could be a stabilising presence for the club because there is a lot of uncertainty now.

“I just hope the situation gets resolved sooner rather than later.”

The Verdict:

You can understand West Brom’s thinking with this one.

McInnes has previously played for the club, and has managed in the Championship in the past, so they could do far worse than appointing him as Sam Allardyce’s successor this summer.

But like Campbell says, the longer this drags on, the less ideal of a situation it becomes, as it’s giving the new manager less time to prepare for the new league campaign.

They need to get a new manager in place at the earliest of opportunities, otherwise their bid to win promotion back into the Premier League this term might falter in the early stages of the season.