Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘Sounds like a man who is staying’ – Many Charlton fans excited by latest Lee Bowyer claim

Published

8 mins ago

on

Lee Bowyer has labelled Charlton Athletic “a great club” and questioned why anyone would not want to be there, which has left many Addicks fans suggesting he won’t leave this summer.

Amid some significant off-field issues, Charlton were relegated from the Championship in the 2019/20 campaign and now face a season back in League One.

Bowyer has been linked with a string of jobs in the English second flight and whether he will lead the Addicks in their quest to bounce back up has seemed unclear so far.

One man that will be at the Valley next term is Jonny Williams, who has activated the one-year extension in his contract.

Speaking in a recent interview, the 43-year-old coach heaped praise on the Welshman and made his feelings about the south London club clear.

He said (via the club’s official Twitter account): “I’m delighted Jonny’s staying and has taken up his option. Everyone loves Jonny, you know what you get from him.

“He just brings a smile to your face every time you see him, so yeah I’m really happy.”

Bowyer added: “It’s a great club, how can you not want to be here? There is no negative things about this club, we’ve got a great fan base, we’ve got good people around the place, so why would you not want to play here?

“Look at the stadium, what you don’t want to play here every home game? You’re crazy. So yeah, they’ve taken their options and rightly so.”

Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Charlton Athletic matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12

Blackburn away?

The Charlton boss’ comments have been very well received by the Valley faithful, with many Addicks fans believing they’re an indication he’ll be staying put.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Sounds like a man who is staying’ – Many Charlton fans excited by latest Lee Bowyer claim

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: