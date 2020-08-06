‘Sounds like a man who is staying’ – Many Charlton fans excited by latest Lee Bowyer claim

Lee Bowyer has labelled Charlton Athletic “a great club” and questioned why anyone would not want to be there, which has left many Addicks fans suggesting he won’t leave this summer.

Amid some significant off-field issues, Charlton were relegated from the Championship in the 2019/20 campaign and now face a season back in League One.

Bowyer has been linked with a string of jobs in the English second flight and whether he will lead the Addicks in their quest to bounce back up has seemed unclear so far.

One man that will be at the Valley next term is Jonny Williams, who has activated the one-year extension in his contract.

Speaking in a recent interview, the 43-year-old coach heaped praise on the Welshman and made his feelings about the south London club clear.

He said (via the club’s official Twitter account): “I’m delighted Jonny’s staying and has taken up his option. Everyone loves Jonny, you know what you get from him.

“He just brings a smile to your face every time you see him, so yeah I’m really happy.”

Bowyer added: “It’s a great club, how can you not want to be here? There is no negative things about this club, we’ve got a great fan base, we’ve got good people around the place, so why would you not want to play here?

“Look at the stadium, what you don’t want to play here every home game? You’re crazy. So yeah, they’ve taken their options and rightly so.”

The Charlton boss’ comments have been very well received by the Valley faithful, with many Addicks fans believing they’re an indication he’ll be staying put.

Read their reaction here:

First the little Welsh beautiful Baldy & now, by the way he’s talking, Lord Bowyer, (therefore Sir Steve Gallen, Johnnie Jackson & Andy Marshall) might be STAYING…🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 — Matt Taylor (@llezx3addick) August 5, 2020

I’ve always said Bowyer ain’t leaving loved us too much and still believe he ain’t leaving even if ESI are here I still think he will stay .

It’s Us Leeds or fishing for Bowyer he ain’t interested in managing anywhere else — London init geezer (@Miketyson2007) August 5, 2020

Bowyer would’ve left now if he was going to😌 — harry reynolds (@harryre18296928) August 5, 2020

‘won’t get better that this’ – surely he is staying! ♥️ — Sam Carter (@SamSamcarter11) August 5, 2020

Lee’s got some passion here. Wants to get us back up. Jobs not finished! — Liam (@lhmchale1) August 5, 2020

This sounds like a man who is staying 🤔🤞🏻❤️! My Manager! LEE LEE LEE BOWYER 🔴⚪️#cafc https://t.co/6C7cpomCtp — Brad Kemsley (@BradKemsley) August 6, 2020

Hold up

Surely not

Does this mean

He’s staying ? https://t.co/vWEEK5qWhl — Owen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JubilantJackson) August 5, 2020