‘Sounds like a farewell’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Yuri Ribeiro sends heartfelt message

Yuri Ribeiro looks to have bid farewell to Nottingham Forest supporters after a two-year spell at the City Ground.

Ribeiro is one of seven players who are out of contract following the end of the 2020/21 campaign, with Chris Hughton looking to revamp his squad after a poor season.

Ribeiro has made 25 appearances in the Championship this season, battling it out with Gaetan Bong and Tyler Blackett for a place at left-back.

Over the course of the season, the full-back’s performances haven’t been consistent enough for him to warrant a regular place in Hughton’s side.

And with the club’s retained list yet to be announced, Ribeiro has dropped a hint about where his future lies, delivering a heartfelt message to fans on social media.

Ribeiro has this afternoon took to Twitter to post what looks to be a farewell message to Forest fans, saying his time at the City Ground “was an incredible experience”.

Playing in England has always been a dream. Thanks @NFFC for allowing me that. 🙏🏻 We wanted more this season but it’s not always possible.

I'm sure this club will achieve what it deserves in the future. pic.twitter.com/vn39UBAShA — Yuri Ribeiro (@Yuri_oribeiro) May 12, 2021

For me it was an incredible experience! I've learned a lot this year! Thank you all for the support! 🔴 #NFFC — Yuri Ribeiro (@Yuri_oribeiro) May 12, 2021

Ribeiro was a fans’ favourite under Sabri Lamouchi and was one of the Reds’ standout performers last season, and here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to what looks to be a farewell message…

@Yuri_oribeiro It sounds like a farewell, hope not. If it is, I’ll thank you for always playing with heart and soul for the club and fans, always giving 100%, well done! YOU REDS! 👊🏻⚽️🔴⚪️ — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) May 12, 2021

Thank you for everything you gave to the team, I will always remember you well ❤😕 — Nottingham Forest FC Turkey 🇹🇷 (@NFFCTUR) May 12, 2021

Don’t go Yuri 🥺 — Kian05🔴⚪️ (@KianHarper4) May 12, 2021

Best of luck Yuri, you should still be a red — y- Oliver (@OlliePitt87) May 12, 2021

Farewell and good luck you’re a star ⭐️ — Trixie King NFFC (@TrixieKing27) May 12, 2021

Noooo, your surely not leaving? Ridiculous decision if so — TimLB (@NG_TMurphy) May 12, 2021

😪😪gonna miss u yuri — Mark Allen (@markallen2003) May 12, 2021

Sounds like this is it Yuri? You played your part in one of the most loveable Forest teams of the last 10-15 years. Thank you for that. You're always welcome round mine for a Pot Noodle in the bath mate… Obrigado! #nffc — Tom (@WiggumCharm) May 12, 2021