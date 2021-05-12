Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

'Sounds like a farewell' – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Yuri Ribeiro sends heartfelt message

Published

8 mins ago

on

Yuri Ribeiro looks to have bid farewell to Nottingham Forest supporters after a two-year spell at the City Ground.

Ribeiro is one of seven players who are out of contract following the end of the 2020/21 campaign, with Chris Hughton looking to revamp his squad after a poor season.

Ribeiro has made 25 appearances in the Championship this season, battling it out with Gaetan Bong and Tyler Blackett for a place at left-back.

Over the course of the season, the full-back’s performances haven’t been consistent enough for him to warrant a regular place in Hughton’s side.

And with the club’s retained list yet to be announced, Ribeiro has dropped a hint about where his future lies, delivering a heartfelt message to fans on social media.

Ribeiro has this afternoon took to Twitter to post what looks to be a farewell message to Forest fans, saying his time at the City Ground “was an incredible experience”.

Ribeiro was a fans’ favourite under Sabri Lamouchi and was one of the Reds’ standout performers last season, and here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to what looks to be a farewell message…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

